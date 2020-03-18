CORONAVIRUS: Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith in self isolation after son displays symptoms

Cat Smith makes plea to government as she begins 14 day self isolation due to her one-year-old son Eli displaying symptoms of coronavirus

Ms Smith said: "I can’t be in Parliament today, or for the next couple of weeks, as my 1 year old has symptoms which means our household has to self-isolate for 14 days.

"But if I was able to ask a question in the House of Commons to the Chancellor following yesterday’s announcement it would have been this:

"A three month mortgage holiday for those who own their homes will be welcome relief for many, but we urgently need a comparable package for those who rent.

"A ban on evictions to ensure no one loses their home due to making the right decisions to protect their health and the health of others.

"Where is the package for self-employed people? What about those who get laid off because work dries up? Other countries are covering wages for people like that and the UK needs to keep up.

"Finally, statutory sick pay is £94 a week. That needs increasing to be at the levels of the real Living Wage."