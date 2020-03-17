CORONAVIRUS: City Council will announce closures and service reductions in Lancaster and Morecambe today

Lancaster City Council is expecting to reduce services and close events venues and cafes across the district in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

An urgent meeting is being held today to discuss detailed implications for individual council services, following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday March 16.

Coronavirus testing is taking place in people's cars

The outbreak of the coronavirus is affecting all sections of society and the council said it is working with colleagues in the NHS, Public Health England, the Lancashire Resilience Forum (LRF) and community partners to do everything it can to delay its spread and ensure the people of the district are protected.

In a major announcement Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid social contacts, work from home if possible, and not visit pubs, clubs and theatres.

People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to stay home for 12 weeks.

The number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has reached 55, however there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Lancaster and Morecambe.

Many organisations and businesses in the Lancaster and Morecambe area have already announced full or partial closures.

Residents have also reported being stuck on holiday in places like Spain and Tenerife.

Coun Dr Erica Lewis, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “What we are most concerned about though is the impact on our most vulnerable residents.

“Already we have had lots of offers of help from individuals, voluntary groups and other organisations.

“As this rapidly moving situation develops we will work to develop a coordinated response, in such a way that follows the government advice.

“These unprecedented times call for unprecedented responses.

“There is a wealth of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm that exists in our communities and we would very much welcome your ideas and offers of help.

"To this end we have set up a dedicated email you can contact us on civilcontingencies@lancaster.gov.uk.

“Regular updates on the council’s actions will be provided on Facebook and Twitter. A page has also been created on the council’s website which will be regularly updated with information Lancaster.gov.uk/coronavirus, or people can telephone us on 01524 582000.”

The council said the advice from government about stopping non-essential contact means it is today making very difficult decisions to cease operating services such as events venues and cafes.

It said it is planning for the number of staff and their families who will be affected by coronavirus and the impact that will have on services, and this will result in further reductions in services.

More details about which services will be specifically affected will be released later on Tuesday March 17 and also placed on the council’s website.

Public Health England said that anyone with a new, continuous cough and/or a high temperature, should stay at home for seven days to protect others in your community while you are infectious.

Lancaster University has stopped all classroom teaching, however schools across the district curently remain open.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank has launched a major appeal for donations in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is anticipating greater need as those on zero hours contracts, part time, and insecure work, may not be able to cope if they have to take unpaid leave.

The foodbank will be working with schools and other charities in the area to make sure that people have the food that they need.

It said that, if schools are closed, children who rely on free school meals may be faced with weeks at home without support.

Communities across the district are also beginning to prepare action plans for residents.

Volunteers in Hornby, for example, have put together a self-help action plan to help fight the coronavirus crisis.

It suggests people check in on neighbours, swap phone numbers, and avoid close contact for people who are unwell.

The local shop said it would take orders over the phone and deliver door to door.

Similar action plans are being drawn up in other communities too.

Meanwhile, Heysham based Seatruck Ferries has put temporary restrictions on driver accompanied movements across the Irish Sea.

The Heysham based company’s CEO Alistair Eagles said that coronavirus has the potential to significantly impact the Irish Sea supply chains.

He said: “Our Irish Sea services will run as normal but will be restricted to the shipment of drop trailers and unaccompanied trade vehicles.”

He said the move will be regularly reviewed and removed as soon as safe and practical to do so.