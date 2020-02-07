Coronavirus 'assessment pods' set up in Lancaster

Assessment pods for patients who many have contracted the deadly coronavirus have been set up at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The Lancaster Guardian understands that the "pods" have been set up at a location near to the hospital.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Every hospital in England was asked to create "priority assessment pods" for patients with suspected coronavirus, the NHS said on Wednesday.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT), which runs the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, said it was unable to comment on the situation, and that all enquiries are being dealt with by NHS England.

The Lancaster Guardian has contacted NHS England for comment.

Patients who are concerned they may have the virus are still advised to isolate themselves and call 111.

But the contingency measure is intended to prevent any patients who do arrive at hospital from mixing with vulnerable patients.

The secure areas were expected to be introduced by Friday.