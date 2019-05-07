Consultation launched into sale of Morecambe Traveller site

A Traveller site in Morecambe looks set to be put up for sale by Lancashire County Council.

A consultation has been launched into the proposal to sell Mellishaw Park in Mellishaw Lane, along with two other sites in Lancashire.

The other sites are Altham near Accrington, and Leighton Street in Preston.

The sites are currently owned by the county council but they are not a legal requirement, so the council is proposing to sell them.

The council said that any sale would be conditional on the site being retained for Travellers, who pay rent for pitches.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “This consultation considers a proposal to sell these sites.

“Council officers have visited the sites to make residents aware of the upcoming consultation.

“We want to hear people’s views about these sites. Our cabinet will then consider all responses very carefully, before making a final decision later this year.”

People can comment on the proposals at www.lancashire.gov.uk/consultations.

Printed copies will also be available at Accrington Library, Heysham Library and the Harris Library in Preston.

The deadline for comments on the consultation is Wednesday July 3.