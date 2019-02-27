Conservative group severs ties with Lancaster City Councillor

A Lancaster City Councillor has had his ties to the local Conservative group severed.

Coun Charlie Edwards, who represents Bare Ward, has had the whip withdrawn, meaning he is no longer a Conservative councillor in Morecambe and Lunesdale and cannot stand as a Conservative at the local council elections in May.

Coun Edwards was elected onto the city council in May 2015. He is also a Lancashire County Councillor, representing Morecambe South, where he is also Lead Member for Health & Adult Services.

He was elected as a county councillor in May 2017, and sits on the Health Scrutiny Committee and the Pension Fund Committee.

He is also a director of Lancashire County Developments Limited.

It is not yet clear why the group has withdrawn the whip from Coun Edwards.

Coun Edwards and the Morecambe and Lunesdale Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.

