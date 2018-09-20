Confetti and Chaos at The Borough in Lancaster

Fans of restaurant theatre have plenty to look forward to this September as The Borough welcomes a new show into Lancaster.

Confetti and Chaos on Thursday September 27 will be bringing a wedding party with a difference.

The Borough has frequently hosted restaurant shows in the past, with the Fawlty Towers Dining experience proving popular with locals for almost a decade.

This latest show, Confetti and Chaos comes from the same production company as Fawlty Towers and The Borough owners say it promises to be equally entertaining.

Gary Tennant, general manager of The Borough said: “The restaurant theatre nights are truly epic at The Borough.

“The staff love getting involved in the plays and everyone wants to work.

“When we heard about Confetti and Chaos we booked straight away.”

Confetti and Chaos is based around a wedding party for a happy couple who were expecting a quiet post-ceremony dinner. Mum however has her own different ideas.

Drama and entertainment erupt as secrets come out and service doesn’t quite go according to plan.

The show itself comes fresh off the back of a sold out run at this years’ Edinburgh Fringe festival.

Tickets for the show are available through Eventbrite (just search Confetti and Chaos).