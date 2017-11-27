Concert for 20th birthday of Morecambe venue

A Morecambe venue will mark its 20th birthday with a special concert this Sunday (December 3).

The Platform will welcome the Promenade Concert Orchestra for an afternoon of seasonal melodies and railway-themed tunes, as it’s also 110 years since the Morecambe Promenade Station opened in the same building.

Tickets cost £15 full, £13 concessions, £7 for children, from 01524 582803 or lancaster.gov.uk/platform .