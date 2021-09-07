Concern growing for missing man, 26, last seen near Chorley Hospital a week ago

Joseph Gallagher was last seen in the vicinity of Chorley and South Ribble Hospital in Preston Road at around 2am on August 31.

The 26-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair and a tattoo on the left side of his chest.

He was last seen wearing a purple jacket with orange shoulders/ hood, white polo shirt and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Joseph - who police say may also go by the name of Francis - is believed to have links to Chorley, Morecambe, Lancaster and Blackpool areas.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for Joseph's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Joseph or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting investigation number LC-20210901-1508."

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

