Concern for missing Heysham man who travelled to France and hasn't been seen for two months

Concern is growing for a Heysham man who has not been since October.

41-year-old Hunter Turmaine was last seen in October 2019 by family in St Helens.

Hunter Turmaine (Image: Lancashire Police handout)

He is believed to have travelled to France around this time and not returned.

Lancashire Police has said that he has been known to use different alias’ including Daniel Robinson and Dianne Robinson.

He is described as white, with short brown hair and scar on his head with hair that didn’t properly grow back over it.

He is around 5ft 8 and a slim build.

Hunter has links to Morecambe and Lancaster as well as Liverpool and St Helens.

Officers have said that although they believe he is in France, they are asking anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be to get in touch as soon as possible.

PC Aimee Monk, of Lancaster Police, said: "We are extremely concerned about Hunter and are asking anybody who has seen him, or has any information at all that could help us find him, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would urge Hunter himself, if he sees this appeal, to make contact with us and let us know he is safe."

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 0603 of December 14.