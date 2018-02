Residents from John Kay Court in Lancaster went along to the Neonatal Unit of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to present them with a cheque for £500.

The money had been raised at the courts Christmas fair which included a tombola, whiskey trail, games, coffee and mince pies, cake stall, bric a brac, a raffle and a range of other fund raising activities.

Sharon Hood, John Kay Court manager, said: “This event was well supported and a great time was had by the residents and attendees.”