Comedy workshops in Lancaster

Cumbrian comedian Jane Postlethwaite is bringing her comedy writing workshops to The Storey in Lancaster next year.

The workshops are open to everyone who loves comedy, is interested in writing or wants to try something new.

Jane is a ‘Funny Women & Brighton Comedy Festival Award’ finalist. Her own one woman show, ‘Made in Cumbria’ was nominated for two awards in the Brighton Fringe Festival.

The aim of the workshops is to help people become confident writers and to think creatively. They take place on Saturday February 10, Saturday March 10, and Saturday April 14, noon-4pm. Ten places per workshop. Book at https://janepostlethwaitecomedy.com/workshops-with-me/.