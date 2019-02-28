Comedy at The Dukes

Kiri Pritchard-McLean returns to The Dukes on March 20 with her comic take on victims, love and lies.

The double Chortle Award winner reflects on her recent break-up in her new show Victim, Complex which calls in to the Lancaster theatre as part of a national tour.

Trust, sex and mental health are all issues confronted with a comic touch by Kiri who last appeared at The Dukes in May.

As well as being an award-winning stand-up, Kiri has also appeared on Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, The Russell Howard Hour and The Now Show.

Tickets for Victim, Complex, for anyone aged 16 plus, are priced £12/£10 concessions.

For more information and to book tickets, call 01524 598500.