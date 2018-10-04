Comedian Mick Miller comes to The Platform

Stand-up comedian Mick Miller will bring his UK tour Back From Vegas to The Platform on Thursday October 11.

Miller shot to fame in the 1970s on ITV’s talent show New Faces and was offered his first summer season in Morecambe in 1977.

After that Miller was offered a regular spot on ITV’s The Comedians.

Last year he was offered the chance of a lifetime to perform in Las Vegas.

The experience was the inspiration behind his latest tour back on home soil where he will be joined by special guest Billy Hunter, a madcap British comedian with an eye for the extraordinary.

The show at starts at 7.30pm on Thursday October 11. Call 01524 582803 for tickets.