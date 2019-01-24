Comedian Hal Cruttenden at Lancaster Grand

Due to public demand comedian Hal Cruttenden has extended his UK tour into 2019 with an additional 22 dates.

After a two-year hiatus from touring, one of the UK’s most popular TV and live comedian is back with a new show entitled ‘Chubster’. Cruttenden is considered one of the top stand-up comedians working in the UK today, as well as being a highly accomplished writer and actor. He has made several appearances on ‘Live at the Apollo’ (BBC1 and 2), ‘Have I Got News For You’ (BBC1) and more.

He is a three time Chortle Award nominee and was nominated for the Perrier Newcomer Award back in 2002.

Cruttenden comes to Lancaster Grand on January 25, 8pm.

Call the box office on 01524 64695 for ticket details.