Circle’s support for the RNLI

Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew cast off every time they go to sea but they were recently rewarded by a different kind of cast-off when members of Galgate Ladies’ Knitting Circle presented them with a cheque for £1,000. The ladies raised the money by donating the products of their endeavours to be sold by another team of ladies – Audrey, Beryl and Jean – on Lancaster Market.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said’ We really appreciate the work that these ladies have put in on our behalf in order to raise this money.

“We will ensure that it is put to good use.’