Christmas selfie campaign to fight cancer

You can help fight cancer this festive season by taking part in a ‘Christmas selfie’ social media campaign.

An insurance brokers in Lancaster is running the #Xmasselfie campaign for CancerCare helped by an employee whose family has personal experience of cancer.

Nicola McIlwrath, a commercial insurance advisor with Reid Hamilton, is asking people to take a Christmassy picture, tell a joke, sing a song and then share their ‘creation’ with social media friends.

Then they can challenge them to do the same and text ‘CCAR31 £5’ to 70070 to help raise money for the Lancaster charity.

Nicola’s uncle developed an astrocytoma (a type of brain cancer) shortly before the birth of his daughter 17 years ago.

“After about 10 years my uncle was finally seen by a surgeon who would operate and we enjoyed a few years of relative relief,” she said.

“The tumour grew once more and my family have been forced to get to grips with the thought of a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend not being with us for as long as we would wish. The reason I am mentioning my uncle is to highlight the benefits of a charity like CancerCare. Yes, we need more money to research this disease in the hope that one day we have a cure, but what about now? What about the people suffering now and facing an uncertain future?

“What about their children who don’t know how to process the complex emotions behind the potential loss of a parent, or worse, facing their own mortality? The service given by CancerCare in supporting everyone affected by cancer, not only the patient themselves, but their family and friends, is completely invaluable.

“The support given, both mentally and physically, has made and continues to make, a huge difference in the lives of many. My colleagues and I are extremely proud to have the opportunity to raise funds for such a worthy cause and I truly hope we can make this a real success!”