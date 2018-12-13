Christmas pantomime at Lancaster Grand

The Lancaster Footlights cast brings its traditional family Christmas Pantomime to Lancaster Grand with more comedy, laughter, magical sets and surprises.

There will be music, dancing, singing and lots and lots of audience participation.

See one of the most famous outlaws ever, Robin Hood as he tries to win the hand of the beautiful Maid Marion and along with his merry men strives to outwit the evil Sheriff of Nottingham’s plan to get rid of the Babes in the Wood – the King’s niece and nephew – so he can claim their fortune.

Be on the lookout for pantomime Dame Nurse Nellie Nickerlastic.

The panto runs until December 30, for dates, times and tickets prices visit www.lancastergrand.co.uk or contact the box office on 01524 64695.