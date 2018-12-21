Christmas opening times at all the major supermarkets across the Lancaster district

Are you one of those people who leaves all the shopping until the last minute? If so, here’s our handy guide to the Christmas opening times at all the major supermarkets across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth.
Asda, Ovangle Road, Lancaster
Christmas Eve: Midnight to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Asda, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Sainsbury’s, Cable Street, Lancaster, and Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 5pm
Morrisons, Hilmore Way, Morecambe
Christmas Eve: 5am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Tesco, Lancaster Road, Carnforth
Christmas Eve: 7am to 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
Booths, Scotland Road, Carnforth, and Hala Road, Lancaster
Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 5pm
Aldi, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, Marine Road West, Morecambe, and Scotland Road, Carnforth
Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Lidl, Westgate, Morecambe
Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed