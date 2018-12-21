Christmas opening times at all the major supermarkets across the Lancaster district

Are you one of those people who leaves all the shopping until the last minute? If so, here’s our handy guide to the Christmas opening times at all the major supermarkets across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth.

Asda, Ovangle Road, Lancaster

Christmas Eve: Midnight to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Asda, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s, Cable Street, Lancaster, and Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 5pm

Morrisons, Hilmore Way, Morecambe

Christmas Eve: 5am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Tesco, Lancaster Road, Carnforth

Christmas Eve: 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

Booths, Scotland Road, Carnforth, and Hala Road, Lancaster

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 5pm

Aldi, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, Marine Road West, Morecambe, and Scotland Road, Carnforth

Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Lidl, Westgate, Morecambe

Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed