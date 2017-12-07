Christmas Fringe Festival comes to Morecambe

A homegrown Christmas panto, a theatre school musical and a revamp of a yuletide classic will be part of a pioneering week of festive entertainment in Morecambe.

The first ever Morecambe ‘Fringemas’ festival will be held at The Carleton from Tuesday December 12 until Saturday December 16 as part of the West End venue’s continuing revival.

Five days of seasonal entertainment will include a Little Red Riding Hood pantomime.

Family panto workshops for schoolchildren with the Red Riding Hood cast and crew at The Carleton will be held during the daytime (Wednesday December 13 to Friday December 15) and the performance is at 3.30pm on Saturday. Admission free.

Charles Dickens’ timeless yuletide tale gets a revamp with A Christmas Carol Unplugged (Friday December 15 and Saturday December 16, 8.30pm, free) starring some of Morecambe’s young music talent.

Sophie Butler’s Academy of Musical Theatre will present Matilda the Musical on Tuesday December 12 from 6pm. Tickets £3. The Morecambe Warblers will perform seasonal songs (Saturday December 16, 7pm, free) and ‘Monkey Poet’ Matt Panesh will host ‘Spoke ‘n’ Heard’ with the pick of the West End voices (Friday December 15, 6pm, free).

Children’s poet Dommy B’s ‘Spark the Goblin Wizard’ (Friday December 15, 5pm, free) and ‘The Dragon Who Hates Poetry’ (Saturday December 16, 2pm, free), a double bill of magical tales of monsters and mayhem; Kate Fox’s Chronotopia (Friday December 15, 7pm, ages 12 plus, free) – the stand-up poet and Radio 4 regular’s wry take on what it means to be Northern and Thick Richard’s Swear School (Saturday December 16, 10.30am, free), a crash course in everything you wanted to know about bad language that school couldn’t teach you, will also be part of the line-up.

The Carleton will also host a children’s Christmas party on Sunday December 17 from 2pm to 5pm. £5 per child, with a free hot dog or burger, chips a drink. Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.