The Burton Singers will be performing A Very Burton Christmas on Saturday, December 15 at Burton Memorial Hall.

They will be singing traditional carols, modern Christmas pop hits, classical songs of winter and everything in between.

Tickets from Burton village store cost £8 and include a glass of wine and nibbles.

Children under 12 are £3.

Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm.

Proceeds will go to The Lakeland Carers Association, Headway Lancaster & Morecambe and Morecambe Foodbank.