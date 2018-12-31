Chisnall to play Anderson in quarter finals of World Darts Championship

Dave Chisnall will meet two-time World Champion Gary Anderson in the last eight of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London.

The Morecambe thrower made it back-to-back 4-0 wins as he defeated Jamie Lewis to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in three years.

Last year’s semi-finalist Lewis took a two-leg lead in the opening set, but Chisnall fought back to lead and followed that up by winning the second 3-1.

Set three went to a deciding leg, and after Lewis missed three darts to halve the deficit, Chisnall found the double to win the set at the ninth attempt, before sealing victory in the next to make it 11 consecutive sets in the tournament.