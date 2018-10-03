Chisnall to face Van Gerwen after beating Van Barneveld

Dave Chisnall will take on Michael van Gerwen in the quarter finals of the Unibet World Grand Prix after breezing past two-time finalist Raymond van Barneveld 3-0 on Tuesday.

Chisnall, who struck five 180s, missed six darts to win the second set but the five-time World Champion failed to punish the world number eight before the 2013 finalist completed a one-sided win.

“That wasn’t Raymond up there, but you’ve just got to beat the man in front of you,” said Chisnall.

“It wasn’t pretty, I just kept making sure I beat Raymond’s score, but I’m happy with my night’s work and I’m pleased to be through to the quarter-finals of another TV event.

“I’ve saved my best game for the TV this year which isn’t a bad thing.

“I’ve come close here once before, maybe this year I can go one better.”