Chisnall smashes record in Germany

Dave Chisnall smashed the record European Tour average in his emphatic 6-0 whitewash win over Mark Webster in round two of the German Darts Championship in Hildesheim on Saturday.

The Morecambe ace posted a magnificent 118.66 average, firing in five 180s and missing just five attempts at double as he began his quest to win the £135,000 event.

Chisnall surpassed the previous record European Tour average of 117.94 which was hit by Michael van Gerwen against Gary Anderson in the final of the 2015 German Darts Championship. Chisnall went on to beat Terry Jenkins 6-4 in the third round on Sunday, before losing 6-1 to eventual winner, Van Gerwen, in the quarter finals, as the Dutchman claimed his seventh European Tour title of the year, beating James Wilson 8-6 in the final.

The world number one lost just seven legs over the course of the weekend, backing up July’s European Darts Matchplay with another crown to continue his dominance on the European Tour in 2018.

The £135,000 tournament at Halle, 39, saw runner-up Wilson reach his first ever European Tour final, but Van Gerwen proved just too strong in the final, landing ton-plus checkouts of 154 and 118 to clinch the £25,000 prize.

Van Gerwen was at his unstoppable best, hitting a 103.56 tournament average across the weekend which began with a 6-0 rout of Cristo Reyes in round two.

The two-time World Champion made it back-to-back whitewashes against German crowd favourite Martin Schindler in the last 16 before dropping his one and only leg en route to the final in his 6-1 win over Chisnall.

Van Gerwen then made it a hat-trick of whitewashes with a 7-0 triumph over Joe Cullen to reach the final.

“It’s hard to perform at a high standard every week but I’m happy with how I played this weekend,” said Van Gerwen.

“I didn’t make too many mistakes which is always pleasing and I loved playing in front of this great crowd.

“I think 17 tournament wins so far this year isn’t bad.”