Chisnall’s wait for PDC title over after dramatic win over Durrant

Dave Chisnall ended his 18-month wait for a PDC title at the Players’ Championship 2 with a dramatic 8-7 victory over Glen Durrant on a day which saw a record-breaking four nine-darters hit in Wigan on Sunday.

The second day of the opening ProTour weekend of the year saw Chisnall claim his 13th PDC title on a perfect day for the Morecambe man who hit a nine-darter in his 6-2 victory over Rowby-John Rodriguez in round three.

Five-time televised finalist Chisnall began the day with victories over youthful trio Nathan Aspinall, Luke Humphries and Rodriguez to reach the last 16.

There, he saw off former World Champion Rob Cross, before coming back from 5-3 down to defeat James Wade 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

A 7-5 success over Jonny Clayton followed in the semi-finals before victory over Durrant saw Chisnall scoop the £10,000 top prize at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.

“I played well and I think I deserved it because I’m one of those players who never gives up,” said two-time World Championship quarter-finalist Chisnall.

“Of course, you need a bit of luck to win these tournaments but today I thought I made the most of my chances when I got them and that’s what won me this title.”

The final began with a break of throw for Durrant, who finished 96 in two darts for a 13-dart leg, only for Chisnall to break straight back in the following leg by pinning double top at the first attempt.

The next four legs all went with throw to make it 3-3, before Durrant missed three darts to break throw, allowing Chisnall the chance to fire in two double tops to take out 100.

An intriguing clash saw neither player able to shake off the other, before Chisnall found his favourite double 18 to open up a two-leg gap for the first time in the match at 6-4, only for Durrant to break straight back.

Chisnall made no mistake on double 16 for a third consecutive break of throw to go within one leg of victory, but after he missed four match darts, Durrant took out an incredible 170 finish at the vital moment to cut the deficit to 7-6. A hold of throw followed for Durrant to take the match to a decisive 15th, but it was Chisnall, appearing in his first ProTour final in almost a year, who found tops once again to seal a memorable win.