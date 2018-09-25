Chisnall eliminated after finishing bottom of group

Dave Chisnall was eliminated from the Paddy Power Champions League of Darts in Brighton on day one after defeats to Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson left him bottom on Group A.

Chisnall was then beaten 10-7 by Daryl Gurney on Sunday in the final group game, with Van Gerwen and eventual winner Anderson progressing ito the semi finals.

Van Gerwen was at his relentless best during the group stage, producing two ton-plus averages in his victories over Chisnall and Gurney to top the group.

The Dutchman averaged 111.23 in his 10-2 demolition of Chisnall, missing just two darts at double and limiting his opponent to four darts at the outer ring.

Van Gerwen followed up his afternoon success by racing into a 5-0 lead over Gurney before the Northern Irishman battled back to 9-7.

Gurney, though, missed two darts to cut the gap to one leg before Van Gerwen stepped in to wrap up a 10-7 win and put one foot into the last four.

World Grand Prix champion Gurney got off to a terrific start with a 10-8 triumph over two-time world champion Anderson.

A clinical performance from the world number five saw him hit 56 per cent of his attempts at double and three ton-plus checkouts, including a magnificent 158 finish.

However, Anderson’s comfortable 10-3 win over Chisnall elevated the Scot to second in Group A heading into the second day of action, with Gurney also still in the mix to progress.

Sunday afternoon’s final group matches saw Gurney agonisingly miss out though, with his 10-7 win over Chisnall coming in vain when Anderson edged past Van Gerwen by taking out 140 in the deciding leg of their contest.

Group runner up Anderson went on to lift the trophy for the first time with an 11-4 victory over Peter Wright in the final.

The two-time world champion made it four televised titles for the year thanks to a series of spectacular displays throughout the weekend at The Brighton Centre as he clinched the £100,000 top prize.

Anderson avenged his 2017 Champions League final defeat to Mensur Suljovic with an 11-4 triumph in the semi-final before seeing off his fellow Scot by the same scoreline in the final.

Having survived two missed match darts against Michael van Gerwen in their final group game earlier in the day which would have eliminated the World Matchplay winner, Anderson recovered to fire in three 10-darters during a dominant display in the final.

“I’m over the moon to win, it was a hard weekend and I struggled at times but came good in the end,” said Anderson, who has also won the UK Open, World Matchplay and US Darts Masters in 2018.