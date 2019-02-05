Chisnall beaten by Van Gerwen in BetVictor Masters semi final

Dave Chisnall was beaten 11-7 by Michael van Gerwen in the semi finals of the BetVictor Masters in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The Dutchman landed finishes of 170 and 141 to see off the Morecambe man, and he went on to win the tournament, beating James Wade 11-5 in the final.

Earlier, Chisnall landed 10 180s in his superb 10-4 win over Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals.

Former Masters finalist Chisnall had produced a stirring comeback from 5-1 down to claim a 10-8 win over Daryl Gurney in the first round on Friday.

Players’ Championship Finals winner Gurney made the stronger start by claiming three early breaks of throw in taking leads of 5-1 and 6-2.

Chisnall, though, took out 93 and 130 in a run of five straight legs to move ahead at 7-6 as he stormed back into the contest, only to then see Gurney edge 8-7 up with back-to-back legs.

Chisnall, though, landed six perfect darts as he levelled in leg 16, punished Gurney for failing to give himself a shot at a double when on 126 as he took a 9-8 lead before finishing 101 to complete the win.

“It feels good to win that,” said Chisnall.

“It was a battle and I always seem to start slowly, but he let me back in and I took my chances.

“Daryl came out firing but when I got it back to 6-4 I knew I had a chance. I don’t give up and I’ve had a few comebacks before, so I knew I could do it.

“I’ve been practising a lot since the World Championship and my preparation’s been good, so I just want to do it on stage now.”