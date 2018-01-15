Chase star Shaun Wallace in Lancaster tonight

Shaun Wallace, best known for being a quiz personality on ITV’s The Chase, will appear in Lancaster tonight (Monday January 15).

The Dalton Rooms club will welcome the TV star for their Lollipop Mondays event.

“I chose Shaun because The Beast was a big hit with the students and I’m hoping Shaun will have the same response,” said Paul Roberts, managing director of Dalton Rooms, based in Dalton Square.

“He’s perfect for a meet and greet.

“I like to book acts throughout the year to give something back to our customers, I also like to keep up with the times and be the number one clubbing destination.

“I’m always talking with different agencies to see who’s popular and who everyone else is booking.”

On The Chase, contestants play against a professional quizzer, who attempts to prevent them from winning a cash prize.

Shaun will appear at the club at 10pm.

Tickets cost £7 via www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Dalton-Rooms/Meet--Greet-Shaun-Wallace-from-The-Chase-/13100176/.