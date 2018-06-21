Charity bake sale in Morecambe’s Arndale centre

A support worker is holding charity events this year to raise money for Young Addaction Lancashire and Lancashire MIND.

Rowanne Carberry, 27, who lives in Bentham, is not only holding charity events, she is going sober for the whole year and writing a blog which she adds to every week.

Rowanne said: “Both addiction and mental health are both very close to my heart, and I hope that you can dig deep and find it in your heart to help support me in my challenge to raise for these two wonderful charities.”

Rowanne is holding a bake sale this Saturday, June 23, in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre, from 10am until 4pm.

People can read Rowanne’s story and donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RowanneCarberry.