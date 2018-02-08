Chapman hat-trick inspires eight-goal victory for Garstang

Six first-half goals saw Garstang Ladies’ fourth team post an 8-0 win against their Leyland and Chorley counterparts at the weekend.

After only two minutes, Rianna Uttamlal came close to scoring on the left post and the alarm bells were ringing for Leyland and Chorley.

A minute later, however, and Garstang captain Arianna Lowery slotted home their first goal.

Centre-half Orla McShannon relished her instructions to break into the ‘D’ and was unlucky not to score in front of goal on six minutes.

A minute later and her powerful shot gained the reward she deserved to make it 2-0.

On 16 minutes, Pip Chapman smashed the ball high over the post before another penalty corner saw some good defence by Leyland and Chorley clear the ball to the side.

A minute later, though, Chapman opened her account by smashing the ball home from open play.

Two minutes after that and Chapman scored again with a subtle, well-crafted goal which saw the ball go just inside the post with the keeper having no chance. It became 5-0 on 23 minutes when Caitlin Ball scored with a well-placed, lifted flick to the keeper’s left.

Garstang scored again when Holly Swarbrick broke into the Leyland and Chorley ‘D’ and placed a perfect pass to Uttamlal on the post, where she swept the ball home to make it a 6-0 lead at half-time.

Five minutes into the second half Chapman powered home a lifted shot for number seven, collecting her hat-trick in the process, and Orla McShannon scored the eighth 17 minutes into the second half to finish off the scoring.