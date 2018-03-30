Ceramics business scoops county title

Miles-Moore Ceramics have won Best Creative Business at the Cumbria Family Business Awards.

Miles-Moore Ceramics is based in Kirkby Lonsdale and is the brainchild of married couple Martin and Siobhan. With more than 30 years of experience, the couple have two very significant styles in the work they create.

The business is already supplying fine dining ware to some of the best chefs across the north of England, and looking across the UK to add to their portfolio.

The business also sells teabowls and sculpture across the world with work featuring in a number of galleries and sold to many countries.

Working with customers to integrate local materials, minerals, metals and wood ashes, a sense of place is always within each piece created.

Miles-Moore Ceramics was crowned winners of the Creative Business award at the Cumbria Family Business Awards. The judges said: “A genuinely creative business, constantly exploring and innovating.”

Siobhan said “It was an honour to be shortlisted against such great businesses within our county.”

The business now heads to the National Family Business Awards onJune 7.