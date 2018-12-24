Century of memories for 100-year-old lady from Lancaster

Marjorie Bisset has been treated to not one but two parties to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The first party was held at Galloways Blind Centre in Morecambe for all the people who regularly attend for their social gathering.

They tucked into sandwiches and cakes and were visited by children from a local school who sang Christmas carols before finishing off with fine rendition of Happy Birthday to you.

Marjorie of Shakespeare Road, Lancaster, was able to show people her card received from HM The Queen.

The second celebration was held the following afternoon at the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems, attended by many family members, some having travelled from as far away as Leeds and Manchester despite the poor weather conditions.

Also present were neighbours and friends from the area. The function room, which was tastefully decorated with Christmas decorations and a large tree, also had lots of birthday banners and balloons. The guests tucked into a finger buffet lunch followed by cup cakes and a birthday cake.

A toast was proposed following a short speech by Marjorie’s eldest son and this was followed by a spontaneous round of applause and three rousing cheers.

Marjorie was born in December 1918 in Derby Road, Skerton and lived in the area all her life. On leaving school, aged 14, she was trained as a tailoress which she continued all her working life. For many years she was employed at the bespoke tailoring shop of C E Barrow in New Street, Lancaster. She only retired when she reached the age of 80.