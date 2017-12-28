Caton Road to be closed until New Year

Lancashire County Council is warning that part of Caton Road in Lancaster will be closed into the New Year after a serious incident resulted in diesel being spilled.

Caton Road is closed from its junction with Mannin Way to Bulk Road, with drivers who want to access the M6 being alerted to use the Bay Gateway instead of Caton Road.

The diesel has damaged the road and Caton Road will need to be resurfaced before it can be fully reopened, however this is not expected to take place until the New Year.

In the meantime limited access is being maintained for businesses based on Caton Road.

The closure has been in place since Wednesday December 27 following a collision between a coach and a car.