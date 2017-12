Staff and customers of Caton’s The Station Hotel brought some early festive cheer to Rosemere Cancer Foundation with a £550 toast to its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

The money was raised by putting 10p aside for every hot drink sold, 10p for every take-away pizza ordered and £1 from each ticket sold for its gin festival.

The Station is one of three local pubs under the directorship of Andrew Barker, who is also fundraising for the charity at Bowerham in Lancaster and Owls Nest in Morecambe.