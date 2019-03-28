Carpenters tribute band come to Lancaster Grand

“When we were young we’d listen to the radio, waiting for our favourite songs.’

‘Now they’re back again, like a long-lost friend, all the song we loved so well. . . ”

The Carpenters Experience stage show promises an evening of non-stop hits when it comes to town in the coming weeks. Featuring all of Richard and Karen Carpenters’ million-selling songs, The Carpenters Experience features the rich contralto voice of Maggie Nestor, supported by eight acclaimed musicians.

“Together they capture the sights and sounds of the amazing talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter,” said promoter Mick Mason.

The Carpenters Experience heads to Lancaster Grand on Saturday, April 13, at 7.30pm.

Call the box office for tickets on 01625 64695.