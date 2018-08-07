Carnforth supermarket celebrates after £750,000 revamp

Staff at Booths in Carnforth celebrated a £750,000 refurbishment which has included a reduction in the supermarket’s carbon footprint.

The revamp includes a new hot food counter, a fishmonger, revamped bakery range, an increased range of the “Cook!” brand of premium frozen meals, new products across the store and an increased range of loose fruit and vegetables.

Directors Graham and Simon Booth celebrated the relaunch alongside Carnforth’s longest standing colleague, Janet Peat who has worked at the store since it opened in 1989. The team cut a celebration cake to share with customers.

Janet said: “When the store first opened, Booths was quite unique, people came to us for food they couldn’t find in other stores. “In many respects, food trends have changed, but Booths still remains special.

“The store has always been full of great quality produce and we are really pleased to be trialling an increased loose fruit and vegetable range within the store.

Booths is very much a part of the community, which is what makes it so special. I’ve watched many customers grow up and regular customers I knew as babies, now have babies themselves.”

Significant changes have also been made to help reduce the stores impact on the environment, all fridges have moved to Co2 and LED lighting has been installed, significantly reducing the stores carbon foot print.

Store manager Andrew Allison said: “We’re thrilled with the positive changes at Carnforth and we’ve had a lot of great feedback from customers on the new look of the store and the new ranges.”