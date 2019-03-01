Carnforth’s Hardy boys keep it in the family at hotel group

Two teenage sons are following their father’s footsteps into the hospitality and catering industry with jobs working for a family-run hotel business.

The Hardy boys Jamie, 19, and Liam, 15, from Crag Bank near Carnforth have joined their dad Kevin working for English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, with the three of them all pursuing careers with a range of different skill sets.

Kevin first started working at the art-deco Midland Hotel in Morecambe in 2013 and has worked his way up to become the venue’s full time duty manager.

Jamie is a culinary apprentice at sister venue Lancaster House Hotel, training to become a commis chef via the hotel group’s Culinary Academy, a two year apprenticeship delivered in partnership with multi-award winning local chef Steven Doherty and Kendal College. Liam has secured a part time role as a kitchen porter and looks set to follow his brother and dad.

Kevin said: “Having spent 10 years in the Army and working as an airport security guard, working at such an iconic hotel venue was quite a change, though there are of course lots of transferable service skills.

“It wasn’t planned that the boys would follow a similar path but it’s nice to see that my switch in career seems to have inspired them to work in the hospitality and catering sector.”

Mark Needham from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, the general manager of the Midland Hotel, added: “We have a whole host of family connections across our five venues in north Lancashire and Cumbria, with a dozen or so instances of mums, dads, sons and daughters working together for the group.

“It’s great to see the Hardy boys progressing on their respective career ladders.”