Carnforth roads closed near holiday park after suspected mortar found

Main Road was closed in both directions near to Hawthorns Caravan Park. Photo: Google Street View

Motorists were advised to avoid Main Road between Long Dales Lane and Hawthorns Holiday Park

Bomb specialists were called to deal with a suspected undetonated old mortar.

A police cordon was set up in a field off Nether Kellet, near to Hawthorns Holiday Park.

Officers had responded to reports of the mortar at 10.20am, assisted by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists.

A 100m cordon was put in place and surrounding roads were closed as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports an old mortar round had been found by a member of the public in a field off Nether Kellet, Carnforth.

"EOD have been called and a 100m cordon has been put in place. Surrounding roads have been closed as a precaution."

In a Facebook post, Lancaster Area Police later said the area had been cleared.

"Further to our previous post, Main Road at Nether Kellet, in the vicinity of Long Dales Lane and Hawthorns Holiday Park, Carnforth, has been reopened," they said.