Carnforth road to close this weekend for Lancaster Canal footbridge replacement work

Lancashire County Council is alerting people that a local road in Carnforth will be closed for a day while a footbridge is replaced.

Work is due to take place on Sunday, February 23, to renew a footbridge which spans the Lancaster Canal.

Kellet Road next to the footbridge will be closed from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Sunday to allow the old steel bridge to be lifted out and replaced with a new aluminium one.

The footbridge provide access for pedestrians as the road bridge carrying Kellet Road over the canal is too narrow for a footway.

The replacement is needed as surveys have shown that the existing steel bridge is deteriorating, with the aluminium one expected to need less maintenance, minimising the potential for future costs and disruption.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The replacement of the Carnforth Canal Footbridge is part of our wider annual programme of investment and maintenance of bridges and structures.

“We’ve scheduled this work for a Sunday to minimise disruption as far as possible, and I’m grateful for people’s patience while we carry out this essential work.”

During the closure, a signed diversion will be in place suitable for all vehicles including HGVs via Slyne, Hest Bank and Nether Kellet, however shorter routes will be available for local traffic. Access will be maintained throughout on Kellet Road for pedestrians and cyclists.

There will be a minor change to the Service 5 bus from Overton to Carnforth, which will terminate in the centre of Carnforth on Sunday. Notices have been posted on affected stops advising passengers that the nearest stop will be Carnforth New Street.

In case for any reason the work can’t be completed on Sunday, February 23, a contingency plan allows for a further closure of Kellet Road on Sunday, March 1.