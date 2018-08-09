Caring Lancaster schoolgirl donates hair

A little girl had 12 inches of her hair cut off so she could donate her locks to a charity that makes wigs for children with cancer.

Eva May Bell, eight. a pupil at Cathedral Catholic Primary School in Lancaster, saw an advert for the Little Princess trust and when her family looked into it more she said she wanted to help other little girls to have pretty hair as it was sad they had no hair.

Eva May Bell before she had her hair cut.

Eva’s mum Victoria Leytham said: “She had her hair cut at Rachel Anne Salon in Lancaster, they were brilliant and made a massive fuss of her.

“They made her feel so grown up and then put glitter hairspray in her hair.

“She said she felt like a princess. She had 12 inches of her hair cut off.

“She wanted to raise as much money as possible as it costs between £350-£600. The initial target was only £250 which she made in the first day of starting the justgiving page.

“She has raised over £750.

“She knows exactly what will happen to the hair and how happy it is going to make little girls.

“She is proud of herself, when you ask her about it she can’t stop smiling.

“I’m so proud I could burst and so are all her friends and family. It’s such an awesome brave thing for a little girl to do.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults up to the age of 24 who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer and other illnesses.

Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.