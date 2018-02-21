Carers get behind bid to focus on fostering

Lancashire foster carers are taking part in a drive to recruit new carers for some of the area’s most vulnerable children.

The Fostering February campaign aims to focus attention on the need for new carers for the thousands of children coming into care each year.

Independent agency Fostering Solutions is hosting a number of informal drop in events across Lancashire throughout February for anyone interested in finding out what becoming a foster carer involves.

Current foster carers will attend the events to give advice and information about everything from the application process and the kinds of placements needed to their daily routines.

Fostering Solutions’ Lancashire area operations manager Angela Epps said it was important to break down people’s assumptions about who could foster.

“People often tell us they would like to foster but thought they couldn’t because, for example, they were single, or didn’t own their own home,” she said. “You do need to have a spare room, but apart from that the most important thing is wanting to make a positive difference to the life of a child whose whole world may have fallen apart.

“All kinds of fostering placements are in short supply in our area, from respite care, which may be just a night or a weekend, to short and long term care and parent and child placements,” she added.

“The drop-in events are a relaxed way to talk to existing carers and find out what’s involved in the role.”

The next event is in the Auckland Hotel on Morecambe’s Central Promenade between 11am and 1pm on Monday February 26.

If anyone can’t make the event but would like to find out more about fostering they can go to www.fosteringsolutions.com or call 0800 160 1605 (Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm).