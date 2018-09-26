Care home plan for Carnforth aims to take fresh approach

Plans to build a 118 bed care home in Carnforth have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

The plans for land off Scotland Road include communal, staff and services areas, car parking and landscaping, and the creation of a new access road.

According to the plans, the care home would be based on “relationship centred care”, which aims to “build stronger relationships between residents, staff, relatives and friends”.

The design of the home is based on wings of suites surrounding central communal spaces which are overlooked and supervised from the nurse station.

The suites would provide residents with much more space than nursing home bedrooms, but with the same level of nursing care and support.

The plans are expected to go before the city council’s planning committee.

The plans state that as well as giving residents additional space for personal effects and mementos, the care suites differ from traditional nursing home bedrooms in three important ways:

1. Social space with comfortable seats so that residents’ families and friends can spend good quality time together in privacy and comfort.

2. Dining space so that residents can enjoy their meals in their own room, if they wish.

3. A kitchenette so that residents and their guests can prepare drinks and snacks.

The application states: “This would provide a family friendly environment where residents would feel at home and would be able to care for themselves or by their carers.

“Programmes of activities to encourage mental alertness, self-esteem, and social interaction with other residents will be provided.

“These activities take place within the central communal spaces and residents are encouraged to take part in the social programme and to integrate into the Care Home’s community as much as possible.

“At meal times, they can enjoy the company of the other residents in the communal dining room or they can have their meals served in their suites if

they prefer.”