Captain Pearson turns on style as Morecambe beat Fleetwood

Morecambe got back to winning ways in the Northern Premier League on Bank Holiday Monday with a six wicket victory at home to Fleetwood.

Fleetwood captain Mat Clark won the toss and decided to put his team into bat first, with his side going on to reach 127.

Morecambe got off to a flying start when Jamie Cassidy (1-49) bowled Declan Clerkin (0) with the score on three, and then Jeremy Davies (4) was bowled by Tommy Clough (4-40) as the visitors were left reeling on 15-2.

Clough struck again to remove Adam Sharrocks (17) LBW, and then Charlie Clark (0) was caught by Reuben Orr off Clough to leave Fleetwood on 63-4.

It was soon 63-5 when Liam Castellas (0) was out LBW to Clough, once again, but from here Neels Bergh (73) and Alex Ryder (19) put on an excellent partnership to help steady things for the away side.

Between them, they took the score to 112 but Bergh was then bowled by Luke Jongwe (3-13), which Fleetwood didn’t recover from.

Ryder fell soon after to Daniel Edwards (2-23) LBW, and Damien Hutchinson was bowled by Jongwe without scoring, before Edwards struck again to remove James Gregson (2) with the help of Alex Briggs.

Captain Clark was the last man to go, caught by Cassidy off Jongwe are the visitors were all out for 127.

Morecambe’s reply didn’t get off to the best of starts when Jamie Heywood could only manage a knock of two before falling to Ryder (2-23) LBW, and Luke Pearson (8) was out LBW to James Amor (1-21) to leave the home team on 21-2. Jongwe managed a score of 16 before being caught by Bergh off Damien Hutchinson (1-14), but from here Morecambe took control.

From 46-3, Peter Deeks (27) and captain Ryan Pearson (52no) put on an outstanding stand to get within reach of their target.

Deeks eventually fell LBW to Ryder with the score on 109, but Fleetwood were unable to make any further dents in the Morecambe order, Pearson and Briggs (8no) getting the Woodhill Lane side over the line in the 45th over as they finished on 128-4, picking up 15 valuable points.