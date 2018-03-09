CancerCare clothes show success

A fun fashion show in aid of CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria was organised by a charity trekker.
Georgie Whittle, a therapy coordinator and hypnotherapist at CancerCare in Lancaster, organised the fashion show at Morecambe Golf Club as she is preparing to undertake a gruelling 80km trek across Cambodia.
The fashion show on February 28 was attended by more than 100 people and was a huge success.
Georgie, 60, who grew up in Morecambe and now lives in Halton, is hoping to raise at least £3,000 for CancerCare by doing the Cambodia walk in November 2018.
She said: “I’d like to thank Morecambe Golf Club Shop2Drop and everyone who came along to the fashion show for making it such a great night.
“I’ve been training in the gym and I’m going out with a fellwalking group in preparation for the trek. It will be 16km to 20km a day with some jungle terrain and a main ascent.”
If anyone wishes to sponsor Georgie’s trek, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgina-whittle. Visit www.cancercare.org.uk.