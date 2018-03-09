CancerCare clothes show success

A fun fashion show in aid of CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria was organised by a charity trekker.

Georgie Whittle, a therapy coordinator and hypnotherapist at CancerCare in Lancaster, organised the fashion show at Morecambe Golf Club as she is preparing to undertake a gruelling 80km trek across Cambodia.

Andrea Partridge, Elena Delaney, Anna Webster, Kate Webster and Audra Mulholland at the fashion show in aid of CancerCare.

The fashion show on February 28 was attended by more than 100 people and was a huge success.

Georgie, 60, who grew up in Morecambe and now lives in Halton, is hoping to raise at least £3,000 for CancerCare by doing the Cambodia walk in November 2018.

She said: “I’d like to thank Morecambe Golf Club Shop2Drop and everyone who came along to the fashion show for making it such a great night.

“I’ve been training in the gym and I’m going out with a fellwalking group in preparation for the trek. It will be 16km to 20km a day with some jungle terrain and a main ascent.”

If anyone wishes to sponsor Georgie’s trek, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgina-whittle. Visit www.cancercare.org.uk.