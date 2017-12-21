CancerCare Christmas fair was biggest ever

A Christmas Fair at Leighton Hall near Carnforth raised more than £4,200 for a cancer charity and was the biggest in the event’s history.

The festive event on saw more than 500 people flood through the doors and help raise funds for CancerCare in North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Visitors enjoyed the fair’s warm atmosphere with carol singing by pupils from Yealand Curch of England Primary School.

Event organiser, Helen Hartin from CancerCare, said: “The singing brought tears of joy to the eye and it was even more poignant this year as many of the children had been performing at the fair since it started and this was their final year of school.

“The fair was a wonderful event; it was great to see the entire community coming together.

“It was also the biggest attendance we’ve had in the fair’s history.”

Suzie Reynolds opens her home in aid of CancerCare each year as she was one of the founders of the charity 35 years ago.

Helen said: “We would like to thank Suzie Reynolds and her family for kindly opening their home to us and for helping to make it such a big success.

“The money raised will help local people who are facing cancer over the festive period.”