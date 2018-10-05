Can you help Charlie get his lifesaving treatment in the US?

Charlie’s wish is to get better so that he can go back to school and play with his friends so that they don’t leave him.

He thinks school is still on summer break as he cries to put on his uniform. He does not want to be forgotten.

Charlie on holiday in Greece last week with mum Amber.

Charlie is five years old and fighting stage 4 Hepatoblastoma Cancer, a rare cancer that affects only eight children in the UK.

Chemotherapy is no longer an option as doctors have advised that another round of treatment could prove fatal to Charlie.

The only chance to save Charlie’s life is to get him to Cincinnati for the transplant he so urgently needs.

His treatment plan has been discussed and is in place, but the transplant and treatment needs to be paid upfront in full prior to Charlie’s arrival.

The doctors are ready to start treatment on Charlie which is treatment not available in the UK.

Charlie, whose second cousin Leah Dale runs Sunbay Tanning Centre in Morecambe, is ready to go along with his mum Amber, dad Ben and younger sister Jessica.

The family, who live in Accrington, have just come back from a short break in Greece which has given the family time to try and forget about what Charlie calls “the monster” in his body to get recharged and ready for Cincinnati if the fund target is met.

While the family appreciates life is busy and money is tight for many people, Charlie urgently needs help, and they are asking for a £2 donation from 500,000 people.

This would help Charlie’s wish come true, and enable him to return to school, to learn and play with his friends, something that can so easily be taken for granted.

Charlie’s Just Giving page is https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/coinsforcharlie

PayPal donations are also accepted to coinsforcharlie@yahoo.com

All donations received to PayPal will added to the Just Giving total.