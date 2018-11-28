Calls for nominations in Lancashire for Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens Star Awards

An award scheme recognising the courage of children diagnosed with cancer has been launched in Lancashire and is supported by Strictly Come Dancing Star Dr Ranj.

The TV doctor is backing the Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens Star Awards, in partnership with TK Maxx.

Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards poster

There is no judging panel for the awards because Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

All children nominated will receive a unique trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by Dr Ranj and a host of famous faces, including Dame Emma Thompson, Una Healy and Aston Merrygold and Mister Maker. Their siblings also receive a certificate.

Around 180 children are diagnosed with cancer in the North West every year.

Read more: Wrea Green girl is a star at Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards

Dr Ranj, TV doctor and Get Well Soon presenter, said: “I’ve been to the Star Awards Party before, and met so many amazing children and young people who have been affected by cancer. Their strength and spirit is inspiring, which is why I’m so proud to support the Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards again this year. I want to help raise awareness and money to help find new, better and kinder treatments for children and young people with cancer.”

Alison Barbuti, spokesman for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens in Lancashire, said: “The Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards recognise young cancer patients who have survived cancer or are currently being treated for the disease.

“Cancer can have a devastating impact on their lives and many of those who survive may live with serious long-term side effects from their treatment. Our mission is to fund research to find new, better and kinder treatments for young cancer patients in Lancashire, and across the UK. We want to bring forward the day when every child and young person survives cancer and does so with a good quality of life. We’re calling on people in Lancashire to nominate inspirational youngsters for this year’s Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards so that we can recognise their incredible courage.”

The awards are open to all under-18s who currently have cancer or have been treated for the disease in the last five years.

To nominate a child for an award, visit http://www.cruk.org/kidsandteens.