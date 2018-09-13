VIDEO: Take an exclusive look around Morecambe's new luxury apartment block

“Morecambe is on the up”.

Lancaster based developer Michael Stainton, who is building 50 luxury apartments on the former Broadway Hotel site on Morecambe Promenade, has good reason to be optimistic.

Michael Stainton and Cihan Oktem at The Broadway in Morecambe

“More than 350 people came to see the show home last weekend, and that was really positive.

“People had come from all over the country,” he said.

The £16m development will set the bar for luxury living in Morecambe. Almost 50 per cent of the 50 apartments available in the development have already been reserved.

Cihan Oktem, director at Michael’s company MH Stainton, and project manager for the Broadway development, said the penthouse apartment, which has already been sold, commands 360 degree views of Morecambe Bay, the Lake District fells, the city of Lancaster and Forest of Bowland.

An artist's impression of the new Broadway flats

He said: “People have been really impressed with how spacious the apartments are, as well as the finish and what is included as standard, such as the flooring, wardrobes and carpets. "The Broadway is going to be a new entrance into Morecambe and act as a gateway to the promenade.”

Michael said the development is now coming to life, with a completion date set for late March 2019.

“It’s the Bay Gateway,” he said. “People have said this is the best place in terms of access. There’s a real buzz because of the Eden Project as well. Another thing that people have said is that Arnside, Silverdale and Grange are not easy to access, so we’re getting interest from that side of the bay too.

“We want to do more and our investment in Morecambe is long term.”

Previous MH Stainton developments in Morecambe have included The Parks and The Elms.

The show home is open at weekends between 10am and 4pm and during the week by appoitment.