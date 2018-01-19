Spar shops recall pulled pork

Hundreds of Spar shops across the North are recalling packets of pulled pork following a salmonella scare.

Preston-based James Hall and Co, which supplies more than 450 Spar shops across the North, today issued an alert urging stores to take two different products off the shelves and advising customers not to eat them.

The move follows routine testing which found “a small number of packs” could contain the bug.

The alert refers to Spar BBQ Pulled Pork 110 grams (2 for £3.50) with a product code of 413151 and a use by date of up to and including 25/01/2018 and Woodland BBQ Pulled Pork 110 grama (2 for £3.50) with a product code of 561092 and a use by date of up to and including 25/01/2018.

Notices being displayed in Spar shops across the region said: “Routine testing has identified the possible presence of salmonella in a small number of packs.

“As a precautionary measure, we are asking all customers who have bought this product not to use it and return it to their nearest Spar store where they will receive a full refund.

“No other products or date codes are affected by this issue and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Jaames Hall is based at a huge distribution centre on Bluebell Way, Fulwood.