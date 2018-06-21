Regiment will be on parade in Preston to honour armed forces

Soldiers will be on parade in Preston to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

The Duke of Lancaster Regiment has announced a ‘freedom parade’ through Preston City Centre as part of the celebrations next weekend.

The servicemen and women will be joined by local army cadets, a regimental band and the Army Corps of Drums for the celebration on Saturday, June 30.

After the parade there will be a series of fun events and attractions on Preston’s Flag Market, including a ‘tribute to the troops’ wrestling show.

Lancashire County Council will be flying a special Armed Forces Day flag from Monday.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Lord Shuttleworth KG KCVO, said: “I know everyone in Lancashire will join me in acknowledging our debt to all our servicemen and women, past and present.

“Armed Forces Day, and the flag-raising across the county, is an opportunity to demonstrate our gratitude.”

This year’s Armed Forces Day has an extra theme of commemorating 100 years since the First World War ended.

The Royal British legion are encouraging people to take part in a local activity to say ‘thank you’ to the WWI generation.

Alison Bunn, Area Manager for The Royal British Legion in Lancashire, said; “The First World War left so many legacies that positively impact our lives today. The end of the centenary is a chance for us all to thank not only the British Armed Forces who fought and gave their lives.”