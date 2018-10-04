Post Office moving into discount store in Morecambe

West End Post Office in Morecambe will be moving to new premises by October 11.

The new Post Office will be opening up in the West End discount store on Regent Roadin Morecambe.

The present West End (Morecambe) Post Office at 57 Marine Road West, Morecambe will close on Thursday October 11 at 1pm.

Post Office services will be available during the store’s opening hours 9am – 5pm Monday to Saturday and 11am – 4pm on Sunday.

Opening hours will increase by an extra seven hours a week, The Post Office said.

Suzanne Richardson, Regional Network Manager said: “We are confident that this vibrant Post Office will meet customer needs.”

The Post Office does not employ staff at the current site so could not comment on any job losses.